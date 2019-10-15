(@FahadShabbir)

SHIJIAZHUANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :More than 1,000 aircraft will make an appearance at the 2019 China International General Aviation Expo, scheduled to be held in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province from Oct. 17 to 20.

Besides the aircraft sent by several hundred Chinese and foreign general aviation companies, several international top aerobatic teams will also perform during the expo, according to the organizers.

The expo will feature themes including aero science popularization and interactive experiences, unmanned aerial vehicles as well as intelligent technical equipment. Parallel forums on electric aviation, drones and AI will also be held.

Countries along the Belt and Road have been invited to participate in the international exhibition area. The United States, Russia and Brazil are the three guest countries of honor and will have exclusive exhibition areas, the organizing committee said.