Over 1,000 Flights Canceled At 2 Chicago Airports Due To Snow - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 05:30 AM

Over 1,000 Flights Canceled at 2 Chicago Airports Due to Snow - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) More than 1,000 flights were canceled at O'Hara and Midway international airports in Chicago, local broadcaster CBS Chicago reported on Monday.

According to the channel, 1,094 flights were canceled at O'Hara Airport on Monday, and 98 at Midway.

The meteorologists expect three to six inches of snow in the region, with heaviest snowfall in the north and in the center of the Chicago metropolitan area.

The ABC broadcaster reported, citing American Airlines, that one plane had pulled off the runway during landing at O'Hara Airport on Monday due to glaze frost.

