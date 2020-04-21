Over 1,000 Foreign Prisoners Temporary Released in Iran Over COVID-19 - Authorities

More than 1,000 foreign nationals have been temporarily released from prisons in Iran due to the spread of the coronavirus, Iranian Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said on Tuesday

The measure was taken in response to criticism by UN human rights experts, who last week called on Tehran to expand the list of detainees temporarily released over the pandemic and include political prisoners, as well as dual and foreign nationals.

"Having released 100,000 prisoners, we also released more than 1,000 foreign citizens," Esmaili said at a press conference, as quoted by the Iranian judiciary's news agency, Mizan Online.

On Sunday, President Hassan Rouhani ordered the extension of the leave from prison until May 20. Among those freed were people accused of crimes against Iran's security.

So far, Iran has registered over 83,500 cases of the coronavirus, including 5,209 fatalities and about 59,000 recoveries. In general, Iran's COVID-19 infections continue to slow.