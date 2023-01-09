UrduPoint.com

Over 1,000 Hotel Bookings In Thailand Canceled Due To New Entry Rules- Tourism Association

More than 1,000 hotel reservations were canceled across Thailand amid reports about new requirements for all international travelers to have COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test to enter the country, the Phuket Tourism Association (PTA) said on Monday

On January 8, Russian airlines reported that under the new regulations, adult travelers must carry at least one of the following documents to enter Thailand: a certificate of full vaccination against COVID-19; a certificate indicating medical exemptions to vaccination; a certificate confirming recovery from COVID-19.

According to the PTA data, travel agencies canceled more than 1,000 hotel bookings in Thailand after the introduction of the new measures.

German and Scandinavian travel agencies were affected the most. Charter flights to Thailand by several Russian airlines have also been canceled.

On Monday, the Thai Health Ministry lifted those requirements.

On January 5, Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that all visitors entering Thailand must provide a COVID-19 vaccination certificate in order to enter the country in the wake of a new outbreak in China and the relaxation of travel restrictions by Beijing. Any vaccine approved by the World Health Organization and the Thai Ministry of Public Health would suffice to enter, including Russia's Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines.

