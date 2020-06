Over 1,000 More Patients Recovered From COVID-19 in Moscow - Deputy Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Another 1,007 people have been cured of COVID-19 in Moscow, bringing the total number of recovered patients in the city to over 135,500, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Sunday.

"The number of recoveries in Moscow continues to grow.

In the last 24 hours, 1,007 more people recovered after treatment. The total number of recoveries has grown to 135,556," Rakova told reporters.

According to the deputy mayor, recovered people in Moscow are offered to become plasma donors.