Over 1,000 NKoreans Killed Or Wounded Fighting For Russia: Seoul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) More than 1,000 North Korean soldiers have been killed or wounded in Russia's war with Ukraine, South Korea said Monday, while Kyiv put the total at over 3,000.

Pyongyang has sent thousands of troops to reinforce the Russian military, including to the Kursk border region, where Ukrainian forces seized territory earlier this year.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement that "we assess that North Korean troops who have recently engaged in combat with Ukrainian forces have suffered around 1,100 casualties," citing "various sources of information and intelligence".

It gave its figure following a report by Seoul's spy agency to MPs last week, which said at least 100 North Korean soldiers had been killed since entering combat in December.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later gave a far higher estimate, writing on X that "according to preliminary data, the number of North Korean soldiers killed and wounded in the Kursk region has already exceeded 3,000".

Zelensky warned of "risks of North Korea sending additional troops and military equipment".

Pyongyang is reportedly "preparing for the rotation or additional deployment of soldiers" to aid Russia's war effort, the JCS said.

Seoul said its intelligence also suggests that the nuclear-armed North is "producing and providing self-destructible drones" to Russia to further assist Moscow in its fight against Ukraine.

The North was also supplying "240mm rocket launchers and 170mm self-propelled artillery" for the Russian army, the JCS said.

Seoul's military noted that North Korea was aiming to modernise its conventional warfare capabilities based on combat experience in the Russia-Ukraine war.

"This could lead to an increase in the North's military threat toward us," it said.

The latest findings align with a report by Seoul's National Intelligence Service, which informed lawmakers that "Russia might offer reciprocal benefits" for North Korea's military contributions, including "modernising North Korea's conventional weaponry".

