Over 1,000 People Detained at Unauthorized Rally in Moscow - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) More than 1,000 people were arrested on Saturday for taking part in an illegal rally in the center of Moscow ahead of the elections to the Moscow City Duma that are scheduled for September 8, the head office of the Moscow Police told Sputnik.

Around 3,500 people have gathered earlier in the day near the State Duma building on Tverskaya Street, demanding that independent nominees for elections to the Moscow city parliament be registered as candidates. This in the second unauthorized rally organized by the opposition ahead of the elections. On July 14, police detained over 25 people, who were trying to set up a tent camp near the Moscow City Election Commission.

"At the unauthorized rally in the center of the capital city 1,074 people were detained for various offenses. Decisions on them will be made in accordance with the law as a result of an investigation," the police head office said.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said earlier that the opposition's attempt to organize riots would not do any good and the order in the city would be ensured in accordance with the law.

Earlier on Saturday, opposition figures, who were recently denied registration for the elections, Ivan Zhdanov, Dmitry Gudkov and Lyubov Sobol said they were arrested during the rally.

The nomination of candidates was completed on July 5. In the first stage of the election campaign, a total of 233 candidates were registered after the city election commission had checked signatures collected by them. It registered 171 party-nominated and 62 self-nominated candidates, another 57 nominees were denied registration, including nominee from the Yabloko party Sergey Mitrokhin, Gudkov, Sobol, rock musician Sergey "the Spider" Troitsky, former footballer Dmitry Bulykin and actor Andrey Sokolov.

The city election commission cited a large proportion of "bad" signatures as the reason for denials. Some of those denied registration protested the decision, accusing the commission's signatures checkers of gross violations.