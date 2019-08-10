Over 1,000 People Evacuated as Typhoon Lekima Makes Landfall in Eastern China - Reports

(@imziishan)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) The Chinese authorities evacuated over 1 million people over typhoon Lekima, which made landfall in the east of the country early on Saturday, local media reported.

The ninth typhoon to rock China this year reached China's Zhejiang province at 01:45 a.m. on Saturday (17:45 GMT on Friday). Maximum wind speeds in the area achieved 52 meters per second (171 feet per second). Early on Friday, China's meteorological service issued the highest "red" alert level over the typhoon. Meteorologists warn that Lekima would bring strong winds, rainfall and flooding to China's southeastern regions.

The Xinhua news agency reported that 700,000 people had been evacuated from the Zhejiang province, including 110,000 people who had been accommodated in 12,000 temporary shelters.

Ferry and railroad traffic in the province has been suspended and 288 air flights have been canceled. Local authorities engaged around 1,000 rescue workers, 150 firefighting vehicles and 150 rescue boats in an emergency response operation.

Moreover, 253,000 people have been evacuated from Shanghai where railroad traffic has been suspended, too.

According to the reports, the typhoon toppled around 3,000 trees and 100 utility poles in the area.

Lekima is expected to move southwest at a speed of 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) per hour.