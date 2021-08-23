UrduPoint.com

Over 1,000 People Evacuated By France From Kabul In 1 Week - Chief Of Staff

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 12:57 PM

France has evacuated over 1,000 Frenchmen, other European nationals and Afghan citizens in the past week from Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, the Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces Thierry Burkhard said

"Since 15/08, together with @francediplo, the military engaged in the Operation Apagan which allowed over 1,000 French, European and Afghan citizens to leave Kabul. Bravo to all those involved in this operation, which honors our armies and France," Burkhard said on Twitter.

The French Armed Forces also reported that an A330 aircraft with 250 French and Afghan citizens landed in Paris via Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Another plane carrying 150 people is expected to have arrived later that night.

France has created an air bridge between Kabul and Abu Dhabi to help with the evacuation.

On August 15, the Taliban (a designated terrorist group by the UN and Russia) entered Kabul, prompting the US-supported civilian government to back down. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants were allowed to storm the city. Many countries have resorted to evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation.

