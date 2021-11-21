Over 1,000 People Evacuated in Czech Ostrava After WWII Bomb Found - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) About 1,300 people have been evacuated on Saturday from a residential area of the Czech city of Ostrava after the discovery of a 100-kilogram WWII bomb, local police reported on Saturday.

"The bomb was found by a man digging the ground near his house, who reported his finding to the police. The engineer that arrived at the scene gave the order to evacuate all residents within the radius of 800 meters (0.5 mile), which is about 1,300 people. The evacuation is still going on. Some of the residents settled in a gym at a nearby school after leaving their houses, others are waiting in the firemen's bus.

After the evacuation is over, sappers will take the bomb out of the city and destroy it," the police spokesperson said.

World War II bombs and shells are often found in the vicinity of Ostrava, where in the spring of 1945 the Red Army carried out the Moravia-Ostrava offensive operation against the Nazi forces. The Red Army alone deployed about 3,000 large-caliber guns and mortars, 180 tanks and self-propelled artillery installations, as well as over 400 aircraft in the operation.