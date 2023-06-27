Over 1,000 People in Southeast Iran Refer to Hospitals Due to Dust Storm - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) More than 1,000 people have been taken to hospitals after a dust storm hit the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan, Majid Mohebbi, the head of a provincial crisis management center, said on Tuesday.

"Due to the storm in Sistan, 1,059 residents of the region have been taken to hospitals in recent days," Mohebbi was quoted as saying by IRNA, adding that 145 people remain in treatment centers.

The weather forecast and disaster management service of the province noted that the dust storm would continue in the region until the end of the week.