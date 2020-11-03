Over 1000 People Stuck in Vienna Opera Amid Alleged Terrorist Attack - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) More than 1000 people remain stuck in the famous Vienna State Opera as an alleged terrorist attack has occurred in the vicinity of the concert hall, a source from the Opera told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"It is really scary. They finished singing 30 minutes ago. There are more than 1000 people [stuck at the Vienna State Opera]," the source said.

Austrian Interior Ministry Harald Soros said on ORF 1 tv that at least one person was killed and several others, including one police officer, were seriously injured in the Monday attacks in Vienna, carried out at six different locations.

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on ORF 1 TV late on Monday that several people carried out a shooting at a synagogue in central Vienna, adding that there were multiple injuries and probably deaths. According to the interior minister, the shooting is believed to be a terrorist attack.

It has also been reported that police were conducting checks in central Vienna after the synagogue shooting and passers-by at the Vienna State Opera had been laid down on the pavement.

According to Soros, there are still criminals at large, but one attacker has already been neutralized.