Over 1,000 Protesters Gather in Berlin to Participate in Rally Against COVID-19 Law

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) More than 1,000 protesters have gathered near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to participate in an illegal protest rally against the law that underpins COVID-19 restrictions, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The protest was sparked by news on the German parliament's plan to adopt the law to provide legal basis for the implementation of such COVID-19 restrictions as social distancing, requirements to wear masks, and regulate the work of the vaccination centers.

The protesters can be heard chanting: "Freedom!", "Peace!", "Away with the law!"

The Berlin Police press service told Sputnik that the German Interior Ministry decided to ban rallies near the gate and added that "roughly 2,000 policemen are on duty in the city center, that is, the Berlin police officers and the colleagues from the other regions.

"

According to the police, "today, 10 street rallies are authorized to be held in Berlin," and the protesters will be able to gather in other areas, except for the government district.

The policemen have blocked all routes to the government buildings and limited exit from Brandenburger Tor underground station.

The protesters have said some participants of the rally were detained, however, police have not yet confirmed the information.

According to the World Health Organization, Germany has confirmed 815,746 COVID-19 cases, with 12,814 deaths. In the last 24 hours, the country reported 14,419 new infections.

Germany already closed bars, restaurants and other public places to limit contact between the citizens. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged citizens to stay at home to prevent the deterioration of the epidemiological situation.