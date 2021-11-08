Over 1,000 Refugees On Their Way to Belarusian-Polish Border - Border Committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Over 1,000 refugees, including many women and children, are moving towards the Belarusian-Polish border, a spokesman for the Belarusian state border committee, Anton Bychkovsky, told Sputnik on Monday.

"We encountered a large flow of people, the group is very large, there are a lot of women and children ... We are talking about more than 1,000 people. Our goal is to make everything safe for everyone. We are forced to act, given that this is a large number of people. At the same time, they do not pose any threat as of now," the spokesman said.