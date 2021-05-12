UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1,000 Rockets Were Fired At Israel Since Beginning Of Escalation - IDF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 10:40 AM

Over 1,000 Rockets Were Fired at Israel Since Beginning of Escalation - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) More than 1,000 rockets were fired at Israel by Palestinian forces from the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the escalation, around 200 of which did not cross the border and exploded inside the Palestinian enclave, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Jonathan Conricus said on Wednesday.

According to the spokesman, the IDF's operation against "Palestinian Islamists" continues for over 38 hours. Over this period, 860 rockets were fired at the Israeli territory and crossed the border, while around 200 other rockets did not reach the target and exploded in the Gaza Strip, Conricus told foreign reporters.

Related Topics

Israel Gaza Border From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns shooting incident inside school in Ta ..

18 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

10 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

10 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.