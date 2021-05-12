Over 1,000 Rockets Were Fired at Israel Since Beginning of Escalation - IDF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) More than 1,000 rockets were fired at Israel by Palestinian forces from the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the escalation, around 200 of which did not cross the border and exploded inside the Palestinian enclave, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Jonathan Conricus said on Wednesday.

According to the spokesman, the IDF's operation against "Palestinian Islamists" continues for over 38 hours. Over this period, 860 rockets were fired at the Israeli territory and crossed the border, while around 200 other rockets did not reach the target and exploded in the Gaza Strip, Conricus told foreign reporters.