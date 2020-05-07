Over 1,000 Russian Tigr Armored Vehicles Deployed by 16 Countries Worldwide- Manufacturer

Over 1,000 of Russia's Tigr all-terrain infantry mobility vehicles are currently being utilized by the armed forces of 16 countries, the CEO of the Military Industrial Company, which develops Tigr veh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Over 1,000 of Russia's Tigr all-terrain infantry mobility vehicles are currently being utilized by the armed forces of 16 countries, the CEO of the Military Industrial Company, which develops Tigr vehicles, has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The total amount of foreign deliveries of BTR-82A armored personnel carriers and Tigr all-terrain infantry mobility vehicles has surpassed a thousand units.

The geography of deliveries is expanding. For instance, over 1,000 Tigr vehicles are currently in operation in 16 countries," Alexandr Krasovitskiy said.

Krasovitsky noted that this armored vehicle can be used both in combat conditions and in the event of a man-made disaster. Unlike standard medical vehicles that can carry one injured person, the Tigr armored vehicle can take out up to four people from the disaster area, and it is possible to provide medical assistance on the go.