Over 1,000 Slums Destroyed In Massive New Delhi Fire - Police

Tue 26th May 2020 | 02:30 PM

Over 1,000 Slums Destroyed in Massive New Delhi Fire - Police

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) More than 1,000 slums caught fire in the southeastern area of the Indian capital's Tughlakabad constituency in the early hours of Tuesday, with no casualties reported so far, according to the police.

"We received information about a fire at around 1 am [19:30 GMT on Monday] at slums in Tughlakabad.

All police staff reached here immediately. It is being said that around 1,000-1,200 shanties caught fire," Rajendra Prasad Meena, a deputy commissioner of police of the southeast district, told the ANI news agency.

Separately, the Zee news channel reported that firefighters managed to get the blaze under control in the morning. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

