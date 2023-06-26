Over 1,000 Spanish Catholic Church Clerics Involved in Pedophile Crimes - Reports

The number of affiliates of the Spanish Catholic Church who may have committed sexual assault against children could exceed 1,000 and the total number of their victims 2,000, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Monday, citing its own investigation results

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The number of affiliates of the Spanish Catholic Church who may have committed sexual assault against children could exceed 1,000 and the total number of their victims 2,000, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Monday, citing its own investigation results.

The newspaper found that 75% of identified perpetrators assaulted boys, 14% of them assaulted girls and 2% assaulted victims of both sexes, with the findings omitting some cases which have yet to be disclosed.

The earliest recorded case dates back to 1927, while the majority of pedophile crimes occurred in the 1960s, El Pais said. Geographically, the highest number of cases � 111 � were recorded in Madrid and Barcelona, followed by Navarre, at 61, with the majority of crimes occurring in schools, the report also said.

Moreover, at least 60 bishops, including former archbishops of Madrid Antonio Maria Rouco Varela, Carlos Osoro Sierra, Vicente Enrique y Tarancon, as well as 14 leaders of religious orders, concealed cases of sexual assault of minors and relocated the pedophiles, including abroad, without launching probes, the report said.

The Spanish Episcopal Conference has long refused to disclose its data on pedophile crimes. It was not until 2021 that it acknowledged 220 such crimes committed by Spanish clerics; the number of confirmed cases increased to 506 in 2022. In June 2023, the episcopal conference reportedly admitted detecting 728 pedophiles among its ranks, with 80% of them serving as religious figures.