Over 1,000 Syrian Militants Were Sent to Nagorno-Karabakh Last Friday - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Over 1,000 militants from Syria were deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh last Friday, a source told Sputnik, adding that one more group of mercenaries would soon leave for the conflict-torn region.

"Last Friday, over 1,000 militants [from Syria] were sent to Nagorno-Karabakh to engage in combat operations. Preparations are underway to deploy one more group there in the coming days," the source said.