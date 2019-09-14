(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) Over 1,000 Syrian refugees return to their homes from abroad every day as the Arab republic, with the support of Russia, seeks to restore peace after years of the armed conflict, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

"Today we see how every day more than 1,000 people return to their homes only from abroad. I would like to remind our colleagues, including those from Europe that when 600-700 people [asylum seekers] used to come to them daily, it was a huge tragedy for them, although, first and foremost, it is a tragedy for those people who fled their homes and countries to find at least some shelter," Shoigu said at the award ceremony of the Russian Army 2019 festival.

According to Shoigu, now the situation in Syria has normalized, thanks to Russian officers, soldiers, pilots and sailors.

"When we began working in Syria, territories not occupied by terrorists accounted for 18 percent of the entire country. Today, when we see that every day dozens of new firms open, hospitals and schools are working, when thousands of Syrian children go to these schools, we no longer remember that these very schools had been cleared by our sappers," Shoigu noted.

He stressed that a great number of "our employees, doctors, engineers, commanders have done everything" so that Syrian children could study and live in safety.

The minister also separately highlighted the "selfless work" of Russian military doctors, noting that they had carried out over 37,000 surgeries in Syria since 2015. He also expressed his sorrow at the deaths of the two Russian female medical workers, who were killed during the militant shelling of the mobile military hospital in Aleppo back in 2016.

The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011. In August 2015, Syrian President Bashar Assad asked Russia for counterterrorism assistance. Since September 30, 2015, over 63,000 Russian troops have taken part in the anti-terror operations in Syria, with the Russian Aerospace Forces striking terrorist infrastructure.

The Syrian government has regained control over most of the territories that were seized by terrorists in late 2017, however anti-terror operations still continue in a number of areas. The priority is now given to political settlement and return of refugees.