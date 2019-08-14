UrduPoint.com
Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Abroad Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Over 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reception, Allocation and Accommodation of Refugees said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 1,013 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states, namely 411 people, including 123 women and 210 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 602 people, including 181 women and 307 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Since July 18, 2018, a total of 357,113 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon, according to the bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the Syrian engineering units defused 37 explosive devices throughout Syria, clearing 2.2 hectares (5.2 acres) of the territory from mines, over the past 24 hours.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.

