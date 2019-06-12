Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

More than 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Wednesday

"Over the past day, in total 1,038 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 327 people (98 women and 167 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 711 people (213 women and 363 children) from Jordan via the Nasib CP," the center said in its bulletin.

The center also stressed that since July 18, 2018, a total of 258,416 Syrians had returned back to their homes from abroad.

Lebanon and Jordan are among the most popular destinations for Syrian refugees, together with Turkey and Iraq. According to UN data, Jordan has welcomed more than 660,000 Syrians as of June 3, 2019, and Lebanon has hosted almost 1 million as of May 31, 2019.

The Syrian military conflict started in 2011, causing massive out-migration. There are over 6.6 million Syrians registered as refugees seeking asylum in 45 countries all over the world as of June 3, 2019, the UN estimates.