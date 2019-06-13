UrduPoint.com
Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past Day - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 3 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 02:57 PM

Over a thousand Syrian refugees came back home from Jordan and Lebanon in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Over a thousand Syrian refugees came back home from Jordan and Lebanon in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, in total 1,122 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 345 people (103 women and 176 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 777 people (233 women and 396 children) from Jordan via the Nasib CP," the daily bulletin read.

The total number of Syrians who returned home from abroad since last July has reached 259,538. Most of them crossed in from Jordan.

The UN Refugee Agency estimates that some 6.6 million Syrians were seeking asylum in 45 countries as of June 3, 2019.

