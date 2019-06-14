Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@imziishan)

More than 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) More than 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Friday.

"Over the past day, in total 1,185 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 372 people (112 women and 190 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 813 people (244 women and 415 children) from Jordan via the Nassib CP," the center said in its bulletin.

According to the center, seven internally displaced persons made it back to their places of permanent residence.

The center also stressed that since July 18, 2018, a total of 260,723 Syrians had returned back to their homes from abroad.

In Wadi Al Uyun, located in the Tartus province, and Aleppo, there were two humanitarian operations carried out by Russia in order to provide local people with 1,000 food rations weighing 4.35 tonnes.

Meanwhile, Syrian engineering units removed mines from 3.6 hectares (8.8 acres) of land in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa, destroying 35 explosive devices, the center said.

Lebanon and Jordan are among the most popular destinations for Syrian refugees, together with Turkey and Iraq. According to UN data, Jordan has welcomed more than 660,000 Syrians as of June 3, 2019, and Lebanon has hosted almost 1 million as of May 31, 2019.

The Syrian military conflict started in 2011, causing massive out-migration. There are over 6.6 million Syrians registered as refugees seeking asylum in 45 countries all over the world as of June 3, 2019, the UN estimates.