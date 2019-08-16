Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 02:02 PM

Over 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Over 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 1,099 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states, namely, 397 people, including 119 women and 202 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 702 people, including 211 women and 358 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Apart from that, four internally displaced Syrians have returned to the places of their permanent residence over the given period, the center added.

According to the bulletin, the Syrian engineering units have defused 36 explosive devices throughout the country, clearing 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of the territory from mines, over the past 24 hours.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.

