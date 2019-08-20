Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Over 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Tuesday

"Over the past day, 1,084 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 351 people (including 105 women and 179 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 733 people (including 220 women and 374 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Five residential houses, a bakery and an electric substation have been restored over the given period, the center added.

According to the bulletin, Syrian engineering units have defused 29 explosive devices throughout the country, clearing 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of the territory in the provinces of Damascus and Deraa from mines over the past 24 hours.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that have been seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.