Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Over 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 1,343 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states, namely 417 people, including 125 women and 213 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 926 people, including 278 women and 472 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Apart from that, two internally displaced Syrians have returned to the places of their permanent residence over the given period, the center added.

Russian military also provided medical assistance to 20 Syrian citizens in As Salhiyah in the province of Deir ez-Zor over the past day.

According to the bulletin, Syrian engineering units have defused 35 explosive devices, clearing 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of the territory in Daraa and Damascus provinces from mines over the given period.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that have been seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.