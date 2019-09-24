Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Over 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,026 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 327 people (including 98 women and 167 children) from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 699 people (including 210 women and 356 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Apart from that, five internally displaced Syrians have returned to the places of their permanent residence over the given period, the center added.

Five residential buildings were restored over the past 24 hours. Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2.6 hectares (6.4 acres) of land, destroying 30 explosive devices over the same period, according to the center.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.