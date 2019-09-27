UrduPoint.com
Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past Day - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 01:25 PM

More than 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned home over the past 24-hour period, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) More than 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned home over the past 24-hour period, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 1,086 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 425 people, including 128 women and 217 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints; and 661 people, including 198 women and 337 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in a statement.

The center added that since July 18, 2018, as many as 415,782 Syrian nationals have returned home.

As the fighting has been winding down, the Syrian government started paying more attention to political settlement, rebuilding of infrastructure and return of refugees. Russia has been heavily involved in the process of helping the war-torn population of Syria, providing humanitarian assistance and medical help.

