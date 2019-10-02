Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Over 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Over 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,062 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 397 people (including 119 women and 202 children) from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 665 people (including 200 women and 339 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2.1 hectares (5.2 acres) of land, destroying 33 explosive devices over the same period, according to the center.

Additionally, the center stated that the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce had registered 31 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side had recorded 24 truce breaches.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 31 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 10 in Aleppo, eight in Latakia, seven in Idlib and six in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 24 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: eight in Latakia, two in Hama, 12 in Idlib and two in Aleppo," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The center added that Russian military had held one humanitarian action in the province of Aleppo over the past 24 hours, delivering 500 food sets to local residents.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.