Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 02:10 PM

Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

More than 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) More than 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, in total 1,100 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 453 people, including 136 women and 231 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints; and 647 people, including 194 women and 330 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Since July 18, 2018, more than 439,000 refugees have returned to Syria from neighboring countries: over 139,500 from Lebanon and about 300,000 from Jordan.

According to the center, the Syrian engineering units have de-mined 2 hectares (around 5 acres) of territory and destroyed 32 explosive devices.

