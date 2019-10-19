Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

More than 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, while the Russian-Turkish commission for the monitoring of ceasefire in Syria has registered new violations of the truce, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) More than 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, while the Russian-Turkish commission for the monitoring of ceasefire in Syria has registered new violations of the truce, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Saturday.

"Over the past day, a total of 1,014 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territories of foreign states, including 428 people (including 128 women and 218 children) have arrived from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 586 people (including 176 women and 299 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the ministry's Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

According to the bulletin, six internally displaced Syrians had returned to their places of permanent residence in the country over the given period.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.9 hectares (4.94 acres) of territory and defused 29 explosive devices, the center added.

As for the violation of the ceasefire, brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran in 2017, the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish monitoring commission for the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 18 cases of ceasefire breach over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 11 violations.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues, related to the violation of the ceasefire regime, has registered 18 instances of firing, including nine in Idlib, four in Aleppo, three in Latakia and two in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 11 cases of firing, including three in Aleppo, three in Latakia, three in Hama, and two in Idlib," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Syrian conflict is in its ninth year now. In May 2017, the warring parties held talks in the Kazakh capital of Nur Sultan (then Astana) under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, and managed to conclude a ceasefire agreement that stipulated the establishment of four de-escalation zones. Even though in some parts of Syria military operations continue, the priority is now given to political settlement and return of refugees.