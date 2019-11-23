Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Over 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Over 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, in total 1,002 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 212 people, including 64 women and 108 children, from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints; and 790 people, including 237 women and 403 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Additionally, Syrian bomb squads cleared mines from 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of land and destroyed 27 explosive devices.

The Syrian civil war, ongoing since 2011, has brought about a toll of over 5.6 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. As the government forces, led by President Bashar Assad, regained control over most of the country's territories, they strive to create favorable repatriation conditions for the refugees. Moscow assists Damascus in this process, including through providing humanitarian aid and being a guarantor of ceasefire.