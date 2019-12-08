UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 01:30 PM

Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) Over 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, in total 1,024 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 305 people, including 92 women and 155 children, from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints; and 719 people, including 216 women and 367 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared of mines 2.4 hectares (5.9 acres) of land and defused 45 explosive devices, the bulletin said.

Since 2011, Syria has suffered an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government led by President Bashar Assad. Now that the conflict has winded down and the army and government forces have regained control over most of the country from terrorists, the priority is now being given to political settlement and the return of refugees.

