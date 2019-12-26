UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 04:03 PM

Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Over 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Over 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, in total 1,077 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 456 people, including 137 women and 233 children, from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints; and 621 people, including 186 women and 317 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared of mines 2.8 hectares (6.9 acres) of land and defused 43 explosive devices, the bulletin said.

Since 2011, Syria has suffered an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government led by President Bashar Assad. Now that the conflict has winded down and the government forces have regained control over most of the country from terrorists, the priority is now being given to political settlement and the return of refugees.

