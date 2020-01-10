UrduPoint.com
Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 03:11 PM

Over 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Over 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Friday.

"Over the past day, in total 1,010 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 217 people, including 65 women and 110 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints; and 793 people, including 238 women and 404 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Since 2011, Syria has suffered an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government led by President Bashar Assad. Now that the conflict has winded down and the government forces have regained control over most of the country from terrorists, the priority is now being given to political settlement and the return of refugees.

