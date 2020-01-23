UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 05:03 PM

Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

More than 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) More than 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,085 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 335 people (including 100 women and 171 children) left Lebanon [for Syria] via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 750 people (including 225 women and 383 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Syrian engineering units have, meanwhile, cleared of mines 2.8 hectares (6.9 acres) of land in Damascus and Zimrin, Daraa province. Forty-three explosive devices have been destroyed over the past 24 hours, the center added.

Having regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, the Syrian government is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a ceasefire guarantor.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Damascus Lebanon Women From Government Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

8 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

8 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

8 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.