Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) More than 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,085 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 335 people (including 100 women and 171 children) left Lebanon [for Syria] via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 750 people (including 225 women and 383 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Syrian engineering units have, meanwhile, cleared of mines 2.8 hectares (6.9 acres) of land in Damascus and Zimrin, Daraa province. Forty-three explosive devices have been destroyed over the past 24 hours, the center added.

Having regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, the Syrian government is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a ceasefire guarantor.