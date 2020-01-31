Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past Day - Russian Military

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) More than 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned home from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24-hour period, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said on Friday.

"Over the past day, in total 1,154 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 294 people (88 women and 150 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs, and 860 people (258 women and 439 children) from Jordan via the Nasib CP," the center said in a statement.

Syrian engineering units also cleared 4.9 acres of land of mines, destroying 36 explosive devices, the center stated.

As the fighting has been winding down, the Syrian government started paying more attention to the political settlement, rebuilding of infrastructure and the return of refugees. Russia has been heavily involved in the process of helping the war-torn population of Syria, providing humanitarian assistance and medical help.