Over 1,000 Ukrainians Evacuated From Eastern Regions on Sunday - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) More than a thousand Ukrainians were evacuated from the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions on Sunday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

"Two humanitarian corridors were engaged in the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces.

A total of 1,100 people were evacuated," she told a televised news briefing.

A representative of the Donetsk militia said Ukrainian troops continued to fire at Russia-held residential areas in the port city of Mariupol and the towns of Volodarske and Novobakhmutovka, wounding 34 civilians, including three minors.