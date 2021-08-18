Over 1,000 US Citizens Evacuated From Afghanistan Tuesday - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The United States on Tuesday evacuated more than 1,000 citizens from Afghanistan, according to a White House press pool report.

"Today, US military flights evacuated approximately 1,100 US citizens, US permanent residents, and their families on 13 flights, 12 with C-17 sorties and one with a C-130.

Now that we have established the flow, we expect those numbers to escalate," a White House official said.

"We have evacuated more than 3,200 people so far, including our personnel. In addition to these more than 3,200 total evacuated, we have relocated nearly 2,000 Afghan special immigrants to the United States," the official said.