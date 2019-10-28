UrduPoint.com
Over 1,000 Year Old Epitaph Found In North China Province

Over 1,000 year old epitaph found in North China province

SHIJIAZHUANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :An epitaph dating back over 1,000 years has been found in Linxi County in north China's Hebei Province, local authorities said Monday.

The epitaph, dating back to the year 969 in the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127), was found in a local resident's home in Ma'erzhai Village of Yao'an Township.

The stone epitaph, measuring 37 cm long, 37 cm wide and 7 cm thick, has more than 520 characters. It records the Names of family members of a household surnamed Li who were killed in war.

The surviving members of the family buried the deceased and set up the epitaph. At the end of the epitaph, the names of all the victims were listed.

The unusual form of burial recorded in the epitaph reflects the chaos and social instability caused by war in the early Northern Song Dynasty, said Wan Wenli with the provincial epigraphy association.

It provides a significant reference for further research on the history, local customs, social conditions and local culture in the early Northern Song Dynasty, Wan said.

