Over 10,000 Arrested Over Last Year's Social Unrest In Hong Kong

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 05:16 PM

Over 10,000 arrested over last year's social unrest in Hong Kong

A total of 10,016 people have been arrested from June 9, 2019 to Sept. 6, 2020 in relation to last year's chaos and violent incidents, the Hong Kong Police Force said on Wednesday

HONG KONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :A total of 10,016 people have been arrested from June 9, 2019 to Sept. 6, 2020 in relation to last year's chaos and violent incidents, the Hong Kong Police Force said on Wednesday.

Among the arrested, 2,210 have been charged with crimes including rioting, unlawful assembly and possession of offensive weapons, among others.

The police said 462 out of the 550 offenders who have gone through judicial proceedings are subject to legal consequences.

More Stories From World

