Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14 August, 2024)

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, along with Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, and several dignitaries and diplomats, attended a grand celebration marking the 77th anniversary of Pakistan's independence.

The event, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, attracted over 10,000 attendees and was organised by the UAE Government Media Office in collaboration with "Emirates Loves Pakistan" page, the Pakistan Association Dubai, Dubai Police, and Dubai World Trade Centre.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said, “Our cultural, political, commercial, and people-to-people linkages are deeply rooted in shared values and beliefs and provide a strong and stable foundation for our close relations, now and in the future.

We also have hope and strong resolve for achieving progress and peace in all corners of the world, we are determined to take advantage of the emerging and growing special place of both Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates in world affairs.”

Chef Chaudary Abdul Hameed, founder of the renowned Ravi Restaurant, was also recognised for his impact on Dubai's culinary scene, along with Halima Jumani, co-founder of Kibsons, who has played a pivotal role in establishing the brand as a leading name in the UAE's grocery market.



Additionally, Mudassir Sheikha, co-founder of Careem, received accolades for revolutionising the transportation sector in the region.

Yahya Jan, President and Design Director at NORR, was honored for his contributions to architecture, including the design of the upcoming "Ciel tower" set to be the tallest hotel in the world.

The celebration also honoured prominent Pakistani athletes, including Naila Kiani, the first Pakistani woman & overall third Pakistani to climb 11 of the 14 highest peaks above 8,000 metres, and cricket legend Shahid Afridi for his record-breaking achievements and charitable work.

Squash champion Jahangir Khan and hockey star Shahbaz Ahmed were also recognised for their outstanding sports careers.

The UAE and Pakistan share a longstanding relationship, bolstered by strategic partnerships and growing economic ties.

Since its establishment in 1971 by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE has been a major supporter of development in Pakistan. This partnership includes significant investments, with the UAE recently committing US$10 billion to promising sectors in Pakistan.