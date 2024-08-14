- Home
- World
- News
- Over 10,000 attend 'Emirates Loves Pakistan' celebration marking 77 years of Pakistan's independence
Over 10,000 Attend 'Emirates Loves Pakistan' Celebration Marking 77 Years Of Pakistan's Independence
Ijaz Ahmad Published August 14, 2024 | 02:47 PM
Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14 August, 2024)
Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, along with Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, and several dignitaries and diplomats, attended a grand celebration marking the 77th anniversary of Pakistan's independence.
The event, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, attracted over 10,000 attendees and was organised by the UAE Government Media Office in collaboration with "Emirates Loves Pakistan" page, the Pakistan Association Dubai, Dubai Police, and Dubai World Trade Centre.
Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said, “Our cultural, political, commercial, and people-to-people linkages are deeply rooted in shared values and beliefs and provide a strong and stable foundation for our close relations, now and in the future.
We also have hope and strong resolve for achieving progress and peace in all corners of the world, we are determined to take advantage of the emerging and growing special place of both Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates in world affairs.”
first to test Graphene in microgravity.
Chef Chaudary Abdul Hameed, founder of the renowned Ravi Restaurant, was also recognised for his impact on Dubai's culinary scene, along with Halima Jumani, co-founder of Kibsons, who has played a pivotal role in establishing the brand as a leading name in the UAE's grocery market.
Additionally, Mudassir Sheikha, co-founder of Careem, received accolades for revolutionising the transportation sector in the region.
Yahya Jan, President and Design Director at NORR, was honored for his contributions to architecture, including the design of the upcoming "Ciel tower" set to be the tallest hotel in the world.
The celebration also honoured prominent Pakistani athletes, including Naila Kiani, the first Pakistani woman & overall third Pakistani to climb 11 of the 14 highest peaks above 8,000 metres, and cricket legend Shahid Afridi for his record-breaking achievements and charitable work.
Squash champion Jahangir Khan and hockey star Shahbaz Ahmed were also recognised for their outstanding sports careers.
The UAE and Pakistan share a longstanding relationship, bolstered by strategic partnerships and growing economic ties.
Since its establishment in 1971 by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE has been a major supporter of development in Pakistan. This partnership includes significant investments, with the UAE recently committing US$10 billion to promising sectors in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From World
-
Brazil, Colombia -- but not US -- favor fresh Venezuela elections6 hours ago
-
US approves $5 bn Patriot missile sale to Germany6 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open results - 1st update6 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Svante Technologies Inc.6 hours ago
-
White House appears to walk back Biden call for Venezuela election6 hours ago
-
Taylor Swift returns to stage for first time since foiled terror plot6 hours ago
-
Gaza ceasefire talks underway in Doha as deaths top 40,0007 hours ago
-
Ukraine, Russia both claim advances in Kursk region7 hours ago
-
Energized Biden, Harris tout party unity in joint appearance7 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results7 hours ago
-
WHO warns more mpox to come in Europe after case in Sweden7 hours ago
-
Five charged over ketamine death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry7 hours ago