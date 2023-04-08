Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Over 10,000 Finns Sign Petition To Close Russian Consulate On Aland Islands In Baltic Sea

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2023 | 10:27 PM

Over 10,000 Finns Sign Petition to Close Russian Consulate on Aland Islands in Baltic Sea

A petition to close the Russian consulate on the Aland Islands in the Baltic Sea due to Finland's accession to NATO has garnered over 10,000 signatures on the Finnish civil initiatives website as of Saturday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) A petition to close the Russian consulate on the Aland Islands in the Baltic Sea due to Finland's accession to NATO has garnered over 10,000 signatures on the Finnish civil initiatives website as of Saturday.

"The Russian consulate in the Aland Islands must be closed. Since Finland is now a member of NATO, this consulate limits and endangers the security of Finland," the petition said.

The initiative was published on Tuesday, the day Finland became a NATO member, but collected no signatures until it was reported on by local media on Friday. As of yet, 10,470 people have supported the petition, and the number is growing every minute.

In accordance with Finland's legislation, the parliament is obliged to consider a civil initiative if it garners 50,000 signatures.

The website's description says it is an online service of the Finnish Justice Ministry for collecting citizens' signatures in support of initiatives. The service is available in Finnish and Swedish.

The Soviet Union established the consulate on the Aland Islands in 1940, after the signing of the Moscow Peace Treaty, to oversee the demilitarization of this territory. The Russian Federation took over the consulate in 1992 following the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Parliament Finland Media

Recent Stories

SAU handed awards to two students on outstanding p ..

SAU handed awards to two students on outstanding performance in ICT Competition

1 minute ago
 Return of SC bill by President Alvi 'most unfortun ..

Return of SC bill by President Alvi 'most unfortunate': Prime Minister Shehbaz S ..

30 seconds ago
 Undertaking massive uplift programs legacy of PML- ..

Undertaking massive uplift programs legacy of PML-N: Interior Minister

32 seconds ago
 Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) nominates Aleem Dar ..

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) nominates Aleem Dar on ICC's international panel

26 minutes ago
 31 Ukrainian children returned from Russia: charit ..

31 Ukrainian children returned from Russia: charity

25 minutes ago
 WAPDA Chairman inspects accident site at Diamer-Ba ..

WAPDA Chairman inspects accident site at Diamer-Basha Dam Project

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.