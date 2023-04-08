Over 10,000 Finns Sign Petition to Close Russian Consulate on Aland Islands in Baltic Sea

A petition to close the Russian consulate on the Aland Islands in the Baltic Sea due to Finland's accession to NATO has garnered over 10,000 signatures on the Finnish civil initiatives website as of Saturday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) A petition to close the Russian consulate on the Aland Islands in the Baltic Sea due to Finland's accession to NATO has garnered over 10,000 signatures on the Finnish civil initiatives website as of Saturday.

"The Russian consulate in the Aland Islands must be closed. Since Finland is now a member of NATO, this consulate limits and endangers the security of Finland," the petition said.

The initiative was published on Tuesday, the day Finland became a NATO member, but collected no signatures until it was reported on by local media on Friday. As of yet, 10,470 people have supported the petition, and the number is growing every minute.

In accordance with Finland's legislation, the parliament is obliged to consider a civil initiative if it garners 50,000 signatures.

The website's description says it is an online service of the Finnish Justice Ministry for collecting citizens' signatures in support of initiatives. The service is available in Finnish and Swedish.

The Soviet Union established the consulate on the Aland Islands in 1940, after the signing of the Moscow Peace Treaty, to oversee the demilitarization of this territory. The Russian Federation took over the consulate in 1992 following the dissolution of the Soviet Union.