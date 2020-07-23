UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 10,000 Health Workers Infected With COVID-19 In Africa, Lack Of PPE Critical - WHO

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 11:52 PM

Over 10,000 Health Workers Infected With COVID-19 in Africa, Lack of PPE Critical - WHO

Over 10,000 health workers have been infected with COVID-19 in Africa and the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) is critical to prevent the further spread of the infection, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization (WHO) regional director for Africa, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Over 10,000 health workers have been infected with COVID-19 in Africa and the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) is critical to prevent the further spread of the infection, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization (WHO) regional director for Africa, said on Thursday.

"In the African region, more than 10,000 health worker have been infected with COVID-19. One of the biggest challenges in protecting health workers has been the global shortage of PPE which has severely affected countries on the continent," Moeti said at a briefing.

According to the WHO official, more than two million items of PPE, including masks, have been transferred to African countries, and one million is to be delivered this week, but this amount is not enough to protect medical personnel.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Africa has surpassed 769,000 since the beginning of the outbreak, and the death toll from the disease has reached 16,000, according to the latest WHO figures.

Related Topics

Africa Shortage World From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EIBOR continues to dip to all-time lows, creating ..

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

4 hours ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

4 hours ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

4 hours ago

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres un ..

4 hours ago

Thousands of unmarked graves discovered, testifyin ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.