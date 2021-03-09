Over 10,000 Indian Companies Shut Down During Pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) More than 10,000 companies were voluntarily closed in India during the COVID-19 pandemic between April 2020 and February 2021, the Indian Ministry of Corporate Affairs has said.

"The total number of companies closed from 2020-2021 (from April 2020 - February 2021) in accordance with 248 (2) Article is 10,113. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs did not make any attempts to cross out companies on its own initiative from 2020-2021", Anurag Singh Thakur, India's Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, said responding to the request by the parliament's lower chamber.

According to statement from the ministry, New Delhi has the highest number of closed companies (2394) with the state of Utter Pradesh in the second place is occupied with 1936 closures.

India imposed lockdown regime in the country in March 2020 and extended it 4 times until May 31. The government called for people not to venture out on streets without compelling reason and also restricted the work of public transport, taxi, metro and railways systems. Thousands of shops and enterprises stopped their work as a result.

India has the second largest number of those infected by COVID-19 with 11.2 million registered cases, 10,8 million people were cured and more than 157,000 died.