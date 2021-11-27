Over 10,000 Officers to Police Hong Kong on Elections Day - Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong will deploy over 10,000 police officers to secure public order on the day of the Legislative Council elections, scheduled for December 19, Police Commissioner Raymond Siu Chak-yee said on Saturday

The official also said that numerous plain-clothes officers will also be present in the city to thwart any attempts to disturb the elections.

"I'm confident that we will ensure the election will be held smoothly and safely," the commissioner told the South China Morning Post newspaper.

The official also urged citizens not to meddle in other people's choices and not to "attempt to disturb and cause trouble in the election.

As many as 620 polling places will be open on the day of the elections for 4.47 million of voters.

The elections were delayed last year due to the pandemic. These parliamentary elections will be the first after a large-scale electoral reform in Hong Kong, which, inter alia, raises the number of parliament members from 70 to 90. A new composition of the Legislative Council will start working from January 1, 2022.