UrduPoint.com

Over 10,000 Officers To Police Hong Kong On Elections Day - Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 07:04 PM

Over 10,000 Officers to Police Hong Kong on Elections Day - Commissioner

Hong Kong will deploy over 10,000 police officers to secure public order on the day of the Legislative Council elections, scheduled for December 19, Police Commissioner Raymond Siu Chak-yee said on Saturday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) Hong Kong will deploy over 10,000 police officers to secure public order on the day of the Legislative Council elections, scheduled for December 19, Police Commissioner Raymond Siu Chak-yee said on Saturday.

The official also said that numerous plain-clothes officers will also be present in the city to thwart any attempts to disturb the elections.

"I'm confident that we will ensure the election will be held smoothly and safely," the commissioner told the South China Morning Post newspaper.

The official also urged citizens not to meddle in other people's choices and not to "attempt to disturb and cause trouble in the election.

"

As many as 620 polling places will be open on the day of the elections for 4.47 million of voters.

The elections were delayed last year due to the pandemic. These parliamentary elections will be the first after a large-scale electoral reform in Hong Kong, which, inter alia, raises the number of parliament members from 70 to 90. A new composition of the Legislative Council will start working from January 1, 2022.

Related Topics

Election Police China Parliament Hong Kong January December Post From Million

Recent Stories

Karachi-based journalist, in debt for Rs 60,000,co ..

Karachi-based journalist, in debt for Rs 60,000,commits suicide

7 minutes ago
 Dutch find 61 Covid positive on 'dystopia' flights ..

Dutch find 61 Covid positive on 'dystopia' flights from S.Africa

42 seconds ago
 South Korea Mulling Making Unvaccinated Pay for CO ..

South Korea Mulling Making Unvaccinated Pay for COVID-19 Treatment - Reports

44 seconds ago
 Govt taking measures to bring rural areas of Islam ..

Govt taking measures to bring rural areas of Islamabad at par with urban: Asad U ..

46 seconds ago
 Farrukh Habib stresses need for bringing industry, ..

Farrukh Habib stresses need for bringing industry, academia closer

3 minutes ago
 APHC concerned over upsurge in Indian state terror ..

APHC concerned over upsurge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.