Over 10,000 Protected Areas Established In China

Tue 23rd July 2019

Over 10,000 protected areas established in China

China has established over 10,000 protected areas, authorities said at the ongoing 2019 International Alliance of Protected Areas annual meeting in Hulunbuir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Tuesday

More than 10,000 protected areas of different types and various functions have been set up in China, accounting for 18 percent of the country's total land area, said Wu Minglu, who is in charge of protected area management with the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

The areas cover major ecosystems and natural heritage and play an important role in protecting biodiversity and natural heritage, improving the natural environment and safeguarding the country's ecological security.

"China has built more than 10 types of protected areas such as nature reserves, scenic spots, forest parks, geoparks and marine parks in the past 60 years," Wu said.

The meeting will run from July 23 until July 26. Discussions and field visits to some of the protected areas will be held during the four days.

