Over 10,000 Thais return home from neighboring countries

BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Over 10,000 Thai nationals have returned home so far from neighboring countries and been immediately put into quarantine, a government official said on Tuesday.

Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) Spokesman Thaweesilp Wisanuyothin said a total of 10,298 Thais have returned so far since April 18 from countries sharing border with Thailand.

The homecoming Thais, most of whom have been earlier hired for jobs in the neighboring countries and re-entered Thai territory via land-based border checkpoints, included 8,912 from Malaysia, 691 from Myanmar, 399 from Laos and 296 from Cambodia, according to the CCSA spokesman.

They have immediately undergone the local quarantine for 14 days, Thaweesilp added.

In addition, about 6,700 Thai nationals have returned home so far since early last month from various foreign countries which do not have a common border with Thailand and were also put in the 14-days state quarantine.