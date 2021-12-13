Over 100,000 Americans Face Power Outages After Tornadoes Hit Central, Southern US

More than 100,000 people in the United States remain without electricity after multiple tornadoes and storms hit several US states, poweroutages.us web tracker reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) More than 100,000 people in the United States remain without electricity after multiple tornadoes and storms hit several US states, poweroutages.us web tracker reported.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 26,000 people have experienced outages in the US state of Kentucky, while more than 28,000 households reported having no electricity in the state of New York, the report said.

In addition, some 62,000 residents have reported problems with the supply of electricity in the states in Michigan and Ohio.

Late on Friday and on Saturday, a series of tornadoes went through the central and southern United States, leaving behind a trail of destruction and casualties.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said at least 64 people have been confirmed dead as a result of four tornadoes hitting his state and another 105 remain unaccounted for. Beshear also reported that recovery process may take a week or even longer.

Two tornado-related deaths have been reported in the state of Arkansas, four in Tennessee and two in Missouri. In Illinois, six people died in a partial collapse of an Amazon warehouse in the city of Edwardsville.